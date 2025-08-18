Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,173 shares of company stock valued at $594,733 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

