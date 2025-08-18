Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Brady worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brady by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 14.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 136,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $159,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.