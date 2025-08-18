Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intapp were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 414.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,299.78. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $442,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,018,118.80. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,913 shares of company stock worth $3,974,734. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -175.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Intapp’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

