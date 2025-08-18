Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,788,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 785,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.17.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

