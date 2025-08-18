Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Workiva worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142,297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $74.78 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

