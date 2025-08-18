Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $68.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. International Bancshares Corporation has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

