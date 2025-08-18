Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

