Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 404,241 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7,219.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 389,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 383,989 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 261,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 213,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,978,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,184,000 after buying an additional 169,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Price Performance

RadNet stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.23 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,531.94. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

