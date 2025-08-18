Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 15.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 530.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of GHC opened at $1,065.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $724.69 and a 1-year high of $1,070.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $948.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $943.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

