Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,685,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,248.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $70.88 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

