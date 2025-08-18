Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of RH $RH

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of RH worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $234.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates reduced their target price on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on RH in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

