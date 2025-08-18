Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.2%

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.