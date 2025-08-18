Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

