Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $11,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6,338.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,764.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial
In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
