Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,788,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $640,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $782,308. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,186 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $120.95 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

