Swiss National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after acquiring an additional 769,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

