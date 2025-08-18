Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,759,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,431 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $246.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

