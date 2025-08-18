Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $106.92 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $504,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,239.24. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,168. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.