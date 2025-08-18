Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 262.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 247,346 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $415,000.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.