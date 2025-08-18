Tanger Inc. $SKT Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tanger worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tanger alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Tanger Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SKT opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%. Tanger’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.95%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.