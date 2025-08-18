Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,047 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $394,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

