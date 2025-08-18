Telsey Advisory Group Raises Earnings Estimates for Tapestry

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 606,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after acquiring an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tapestry by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $351,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

