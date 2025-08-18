Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Sells $3,075,600.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,075,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,244.40. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Leonsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $73.78 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $33,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

