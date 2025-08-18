Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

