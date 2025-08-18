Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,402,162 shares of company stock worth $161,160,132. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

