Townsquare Capital LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 519.5% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chewy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.49 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

