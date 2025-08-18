Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $102.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

