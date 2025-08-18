Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,665 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.55 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.