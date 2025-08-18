Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,142,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.24 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

