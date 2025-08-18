Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Position in International Paper Company $IP

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $21,307,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in International Paper by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in International Paper by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 403,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -466.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.