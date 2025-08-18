TPG Inc. $TPG Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TPG were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TPG by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after purchasing an additional 683,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,001,000 after purchasing an additional 898,943 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.57 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. TPG’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,570.24. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

