Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. The trade was a 43.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. The trade was a 51.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE TNL opened at $60.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.