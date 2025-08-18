TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $41,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock worth $213,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.83.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

