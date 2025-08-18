Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.42 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

