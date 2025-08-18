Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,500 shares, adeclineof56.3% from the July 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Down 2.3%

TRVG stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Trivago N.V. ADS has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. B. Riley raised Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Articles

