US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.1%

LMAT opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,492,050.53. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,802.64. This represents a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,560. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

