US Bancorp DE Buys 268 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KBR were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 697.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

