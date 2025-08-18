US Bancorp DE Buys 268 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KBR were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 697.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at KBR
In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR
KBR Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
KBR Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KBR
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.