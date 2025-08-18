US Bancorp DE Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,834,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,010,000 after purchasing an additional 422,900 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 19,832.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after buying an additional 269,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $188.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

