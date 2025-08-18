US Bancorp DE Has $119,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 65.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 22,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AWF opened at $11.14 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.