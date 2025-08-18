US Bancorp DE Has $123,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Azenta were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Azenta alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,469,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,355,000 after purchasing an additional 337,675 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $30.39 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $143.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.