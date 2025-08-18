US Bancorp DE Sells 2,301 Shares of Symbotic Inc. $SYM

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 90,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $4,641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,125.99. This trade represents a 86.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,032. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $52.57 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.89 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. Arete Research downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.