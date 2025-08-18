US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,945,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,894,000 after buying an additional 4,443,823 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,402,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,375,000 after buying an additional 298,811 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,334,000 after buying an additional 840,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,298,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,986,000 after buying an additional 121,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 67.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after buying an additional 482,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.1%

WFRD stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $111.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFRD

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.