Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vaalco Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 776.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Vaalco Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaalco Energy Trading Down 1.3%

EGY stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vaalco Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $386.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

Vaalco Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vaalco Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Vaalco Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

