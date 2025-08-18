Vanguard Group Inc. Has $284.91 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of CarGurus worth $284,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 237,430.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 731,287 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $19,465,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $18,270,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 265,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 165,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,245. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 461,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,495.48. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,049 shares of company stock worth $1,616,397. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

