Vanguard Group Inc. Has $323.60 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $323,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,084,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 385,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $25.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.