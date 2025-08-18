Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Teradata worth $309,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $21.12 on Monday. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

