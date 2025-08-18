Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 188,706 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avidity Biosciences worth $272,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 87,468 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $799,920. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $5,763,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,300. This represents a 70.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,826 shares of company stock valued at $20,063,286 in the last three months. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

