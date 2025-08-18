Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 973,870 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,837,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $268,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,613,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM opened at $25.01 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.