Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,342,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amentum worth $297,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Amentum by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Amentum by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Amentum Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

