Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 295 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.